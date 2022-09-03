FHS Sports: Football Warriors Drop Home Opener, 28-14
An onslaught of 21 unanswered points was too much for the Franklin High School Warrior football team to overcome September 2 in their 28-14 home opener loss to Montgomery.
Montgomery struck first, with a five-yard pass reception on their first possession.
Franklin struck back, scoring off a Xavier Henderson 36-yard run.
The Warriors took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, on a 17-yard run by Quasim Ashford.
But that would be the last time a Warrior crossed the goal line.
Montgomery scored again in the second quarter, and the teams went into the locker rooms tied at 14.
Montgomery struck again in the third quarter, topping the touchdown off with a two-point conversion, and took a 22-14 lead.
The Cougars increased their lead with a 4th-quarter touchdown, making the final score 28-14.
The Warriors start the season 0-1. Their next game is 2:30 p.m. September 10, against longtime rival Piscataway.
The Piscataway game will also feature inductions into the Franklin High School sports Hall of Fame.
Here are some scenes from the game: