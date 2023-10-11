FHS Sports: Field Hockey Senior Night Spoiled By Koinonia Academy, 3-1

Any good karma that the Franklin High School field hockey team may have earned October 10 by recognizing their opponents’ seniors on their own senior night disappeared when the teams took to the field.

The visiting Koinonia Academy scored on their first possession on their way to a 3-1 victory over the Lady Warriors.

Franklin’s only goal came in the third quarter, when Senior Cindy Lam netted one.

Koinonia scored in the third and fourth quarters to end the game.

Here are some scenes from the game’s first half:







Your Thoughts

comments