FHS SPORTS: Cross-Country Seniors Fêted At Senior Night

Added by Bill Bowman on October 18, 2022.
The six Senior members of the Franklin High School Cross-Country teams were honored at their Senior Night on October 18.

Ken Margolin, the school’s Athletic Director, told the seniors that he was “super, super proud” of what they had accomplished during the season.

What most impressed him, he said, is how they had come together as a team.

“You’re a family,” he said.

Those honored were:

  • Tahir Robinson, Team Captain
  • Miranda McLean, Team Captain
  • Destiny Baffour Awuah
  • Alexandria Hadju-Nemeth
  • Kelson Lowrie
  • Laurencia Osei

The squads are coached by Head Coach Shaunte Quinones and Assistant Coach Nicholas Zucchero.

Here are some pictures of the four athletes who were able to attend:



