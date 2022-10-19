FHS SPORTS: Cross-Country Seniors Fêted At Senior Night

The six Senior members of the Franklin High School Cross-Country teams were honored at their Senior Night on October 18.

Ken Margolin, the school’s Athletic Director, told the seniors that he was “super, super proud” of what they had accomplished during the season.

What most impressed him, he said, is how they had come together as a team.

“You’re a family,” he said.

Those honored were:

Tahir Robinson, Team Captain

Miranda McLean, Team Captain

Destiny Baffour Awuah

Alexandria Hadju-Nemeth

Kelson Lowrie

Laurencia Osei

The squads are coached by Head Coach Shaunte Quinones and Assistant Coach Nicholas Zucchero.

Here are some pictures of the four athletes who were able to attend:





