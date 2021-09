The Franklin High Boys’ soccer team finally notched a “W” on September 13, topping North Plainfield High School 4-0.

Senior Ilyas Jaber punched in one goal in each of the two halves, and senior Miguel Reyes-Rivera scored a goal and an assist to lead the Warrior effort.

Senior Kwaku Owusu also contributed a goal for the winning effort.

With the win, the Warriors stand at 1-2 on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game: