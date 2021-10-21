FHS Sports: Boys’ Soccer Team Seniors Celebrates By Booster Club
The eight senior members of the Franklin High School boys’ soccer team were honored before the October 20 game with their Senior Night.
The senior players honored were:
- Zafir Ali
- Ilyas Jaber
- Tyler Kobylinski
- Kwaku Owusu
- Brett Pallay
- Miguel Reyes-Rivera
- Shreyas Santosh
- Vernon Spencer
Also on the squad and honored were:
- Ashley Henry
- Jordan Potter
- Taliyah Snell
The team is coached by Eric Osman.
The evening was planned by the Franklin Athletics Booster Club.