FHS Sports: Boys’ Soccer Team Seniors Celebrates By Booster Club

Added by Bill Bowman on October 21, 2021.
Saved under High School, Sports
Ilyas Jaber (No. 10) was one of the seniors honored October 20 during Senior Night.

The eight senior members of the Franklin High School boys’ soccer team were honored before the October 20 game with their Senior Night.

The senior players honored were:

  • Zafir Ali
  • Ilyas Jaber
  • Tyler Kobylinski
  • Kwaku Owusu
  • Brett Pallay
  • Miguel Reyes-Rivera
  • Shreyas Santosh
  • Vernon Spencer

Also on the squad and honored were:

  • Ashley Henry
  • Jordan Potter
  • Taliyah Snell

The team is coached by Eric Osman.

The evening was planned by the Franklin Athletics Booster Club.

