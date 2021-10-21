FHS Sports: Boys’ Soccer Team Seniors Celebrates By Booster Club

Ilyas Jaber (No. 10) was one of the seniors honored October 20 during Senior Night.

The eight senior members of the Franklin High School boys’ soccer team were honored before the October 20 game with their Senior Night.

The senior players honored were:

Zafir Ali

Ilyas Jaber

Tyler Kobylinski

Kwaku Owusu

Brett Pallay

Miguel Reyes-Rivera

Shreyas Santosh

Vernon Spencer

Also on the squad and honored were:

Ashley Henry

Jordan Potter

Taliyah Snell

The team is coached by Eric Osman.

The evening was planned by the Franklin Athletics Booster Club.



