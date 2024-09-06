FHS Sports: Boys’ Soccer Starts 2024-25 Season With 1-0 Win Over Voorhees

‘SCUSE ME WHILE I SKY – Franklin goalie Joel Garces jumps for a block during the Warriors’ season opener against Voorhees on September 5.

Franklin High School Senior Ike Eluwa took a first-period feed from Junior Daniel Ordonez and booted it past Voorhees goalie Jake Korfin for the only goal needed in the Warriors’ 1-0 season-opening win on September 5.

Warrior goalie Joel Garces had 10 stops during the match.

The Warriors start the season 1-0 in the Skyland Conference.

Franklin takes on Warren Hills at noon on September 7 in Warrior Stadium.

Here are some scenes from the game:

