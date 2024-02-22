FHS Sports: Boys’, Girls’ Basketball Teams Win First Round NJSIAA Sectional Games

The Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams won back-to-back NJSIAA Section II, Group IV tournament opening games February 21.

In the first game, the Lady Warriors defeated the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Raiders, 58-48.

In that game, Senior Tiffany Pecorella recorded her 100th 3-point shot.

In the later game, the Warriors defeated Westfield 68-43.

Freshman Alivia Stewart led the Lady Warrior offense with 16 points.

Freshman Aleah Sunkins scored 14 points, while Senior Iyanna Cotten scored 10 points.

Pecorella and Sophomore Alissa Myers each scored nine points. All of Pecorella’s points came from outside the arc.

Here are some scenes from the game:

In the boys’ game, Seniroo Cam Brown led all scorer with 21 points and three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior Landen Miller scored 17 points, with two rebounds and six assists.

Junior Shaylen Patel scored nine points – all from outside the arc – with an assist.

Junior Christian Lewis scored eight points, with eight rebounds, one assist and three steals; Freshman Jah’naad Cady scored seven points, with four rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Senior Elisha Brown scored six points, with four rebounds and six assists.

Both teams now move to the quarter final game on February 26, with the 6th-seeded Lady Warriors going up against 3rd seed Bayonne, in Bayonne, and the 7th-seeded Warriors battling 2nd-seeded Watchung Hills at Watchung Hills.





