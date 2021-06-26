FHS Project Graduation, Covid-Style

A giant Jenga game was one of teh ways FHS seniors passed the time at the 2021 Project Graduation.

It wasn’t the usual Project Graduation at Franklin High School, but in the Age of Covid, “usual” has taken on a new meaning.

More than 200 FHS seniors gathered June 25 in Warrior Stadium on a balmy June evening for the celebration that usually takes place the night of graduation. The early date, and the fact that it was outdoors instead of inside, didn’t seem to phase teh revelers as they played games, socialized, ate and watched a movie.

There were also more than a few tears shed as the Millman brothers, senior Kevin and 2017 grad Ken, were reunited after not seeing each other for about two years. Ken is in the military and has been stationed in Sicily.

The evening was also a chance for FHS principal Frank Chmiel to say goodbye to teh seniors before graduation. Chmiel is taking a position as principal of Princeton High School.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed from the event:

Here are some scenes from the evening: