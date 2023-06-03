FHS Med/Tech Club Holds STEMposium

STEM TALK – Students gather in the Franklin High School cafeteria June 2 in preparation for the Med/Tech Club’s third STEMposium.

The Franklin High School Med/Tech Club held its annual end-of-the-year STEMposium on June 2.

Unlike other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) events where exhibits and experiments are displayed in classrooms throughout the school, the STEMposium was held in the school cafeteria and featured individual and panel speakers on various STEM-related subjects.

Among the topics discussed at this year’s event were pharmacy, physical therapy, and nursing, sand Warren Chen, the club’s advisor.

“We’re also having representatives from the state and county health departments,” he said.

Also participating were FHS alumni who either majored in STEM-related programs in college or are now working in a STEM-related field, Chen said.

“The whole purpose is to share knowledge, to network, to celebrate each other’s company, basically,” he said.

Chen said between 20 and 25 club members planned teh event.

“It’s an arduous event,” he said. “They do this on their own time, sometimes they do it on their own dime, too. We try and compensate them.”

“They work their tails off for this,” Chen said. “It doesn’t go unrecognized.”





