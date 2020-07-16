FHS Graduation Events End For Class Of 2020 With Final Two Ceremonies
The final 180 members of the Franklin High School Class of 2020 graduated on July 15, ending a senior year that none of them will forget.
As they had on the two preceding days, the graduation ceremonies were divided into two sessions, one at 10 a.m . and the second at 5 p.m.
The graduates were lead into Warriors Stadium by school principal Frank Chmiel, after which they heard renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner” by Georgios Kalegeropoulos and “Lift Every Voice And Sing” by Maleah Moon, followed by a short speech by Chmiel.
Traditional speeches by the Class President, Valedictorian and Salutatorian were shifted online in an effort to keep the in-person ceremonies to about an hour in length.
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the diploma cover distribution portion of the ceremonies, starting with the 10 a.m. ceremony:
FHS Graduation No. 5, 10 a.m. July 15.Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Wednesday, July 15, 2020
And the 5 p.m. ceremony:
FHS Class of 2020 graduation, 5 pm July 15.Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Here are some images of the 10 a.m. ceremony:
Here are some scenes from the 5 p.m. ceremony:
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate wishes the FHS Class of 2020 the best of luck.