FHS Girls’ Basketball: Lady Warriors Lose Heartbreaker To Gil St. Bernard’s 35-33

Christina Midgette goes up for a shot January 27 during the Lady Warriors’ game against Gil St. Bernards’.

A last-second hook shot from just inside the paint put the Gil St. Bernards’ Knights over the Lady Warriors, 35-33, on January 27.

The upset win snapped a six-game winning streak for the Lady Warriors, and puts Gil and Franklin in a first-place tie in the Skyland conference’s Delaware Division with five regular season games left.

Franklin jumped out to a quick 5-0- lead, sparked by the first of Junior Alyssa Pecorella’s three treys.

But Gil responded with a 14-point run stretching into the second quarter, stifling Franklin’s offense.

Gil went into the locker room at the half with a 15-10 lead.

Franklin bounced back in the third quarter, outscoring Gil 18-10 and ending the frame ahead, 28-25.

Gil responded in the final quarter, outscoring Franklin 10-5, including the game-winning last second shot.

Key to Gil’s win was shutting down Senior Christina Midgette, who was able to score only one field goal and one free throw.

Sophomore Iyanna Cotton lead her team with 13 points, while Pecorella scored nine and Junior Keira Clark scored five points.

Freshman Precious Wheeler also scored three points.

With the loss, Franklin drops to 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game: