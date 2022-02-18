FHS Girls’ Basketball: Lady Warriors Fall To Blair Academy, 52-36

Lady Warrior Christina Midgette stretches for a layup during Franklin’s February 17 game against Blair Academy.

Franklin’s February 17 basketball game against Blair Academy started out promising for the Lady Warriors, who jumped out to a fast 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

But the visiting Buccaneers then settled down and went on an 8-0 run over two minutes to take the lead for the first time in the game. The two teams would trade leads during the first half, but Blair had the game firmly in hand by the second half, on its way to a 52-36 victory which snapped the Lady Warriors’ 5-game winning streak.

Franklin came back with four points to close out the quarter leading 11-8.

The two teams traded leads during the second frame, but when the buzzer sounded, it was Blair ahead, at a still-manageable 26-22.

The second half was pretty much all Blair, who used stifling defense and a low post game for which Franklin generally had no answer to build a margin Franklin could not overcome.

Blair put nine points on the board in the first three minutes of the third quarter before Franklin had a response.

With one minute left in the frame, the Lady Warriors had trimmed a 12-point deficit to nine points, 39-30, the closest they would get to the Buccaneers.

With the loss, the Lady Warriors fall to 14-4 overall and 18-2 in the Skyland Division.

Following are some scenes from the game:





