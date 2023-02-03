FHS Girls’ Basketball: Lady Warriors Contain Warren Hills, 47-42

Iyanna Cotten led all Lady Warrior scorers in the February 2 game against Warren Hills.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team stretched their winning streak to two games February 2 with a 47-42 win over Warren Hills.

Junior Iyanna Cotten led all Franklin scorers with 12 points. She also had a rebound, five assists, one block and six steals.

Sophomore Precious Wheeler contributed a double-double, with 11 points and 12 rebounds. She also recorded an assist and two blocked shots.

Also scoring in the double digits was Junior Tiffany Pecorella with 10 points, nine of them from the three-point zone. she also had two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Freshman Alissa Myers scored eight points and had three rebounds and an assist, a block and a steal.

Senior Alyssa Pecorella scored four points and had one rebound.

Rounding out the Lady Warrior scoring was Junior Morgan Lewis, who contributed two points. She also had four rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 8-9 overall and 6-5 in the Skyland conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





