FHS Girls’ Basketball: Lady Warriors Advance To SCT Quarterfinals with 43-21 Win

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors secured their spot in the Somerset County Tournament quarterfinals round February 10 with a decisive 43-21 over Immaculata High School.

Junior Iyanna Cotten recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. She also tallied two assists, a block and six steals.

The Lady Warriors next face Hillsborough in the tournament on February 14 at the Raiders’ home court.

The game got off to an incredibly slow start; only four points were scored in the first quarter, and they were all Franklin’s.

Things picked up in the second quarter for the Lady Warriors, with Franklin scoring 12 while holding the Spartans to five points, and taking a 16-5 lead into halftime.

Franklin took the third quarter 9-6, but both teams perked up in the final frame, which Franklin again took, 18-10.

Sophomore Precious Wheeler scored nine points and had five rebounds, three blocks, and an assist.

Junior Tiffany Pecorella had six points – thanks to two three-pointers – along with a rebound.

Freshman Gianna Mattia scored five points and had two rebounds and a steal.

Junior Morgan Lewis had three points and five rebounds, and Senior Alyssa Pecorella and Freshman Alissa Myers each had two points. Pecorella also had one rebound, two assists and two steals, while Myers had three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Here are some scenes from the game:





