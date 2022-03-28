FHS Football Coach Is ‘Sports Ambassador’ For Franklin Food Bank

Blair Wilson and Bill Grippo (left to right) at the Franklin Food bank headquarters.

Blair Wilson has been a supporter of the Franklin Food Bank for more than a decade; now he has a title to go with that effort.

Bill Grippo, who created the Food Bank’s Ambassador Program several years ago, said on March 27 that Wilson is the Food Bank’s first “Parent Volunteer Ambassador Coordinator” for all sports.

Grippo and Wilson were among those attending the Food Bank’s grand re-opening.

Through the Ambassador Program, donors agree to contribute a minimum of $10 per month to teh Food Bank. The donations are made through automatic deposits.

“Blair’s going to help us pass the word to parents of athletes, in all sports, how important the Food Bank is and the way they could directly help, as he is and I am and you are, your media, is to become an ambassador of the Food Bank,” Grippo said. “For any amount, it could be $10, it could be $100 a month, but without that program, the future is shaky.”

“The ambassador program is the foundation of the Food Bank’s future,” Grippo said.

Wilson was earlier this year named the head coach of the Franklin High School varsity football program.

“It’s wonderful, I’m real excited to help out the Food Bank,” Wilson said. “I’ve been working with the food bank over the past 10 years as a coach, having my kids come and do community service. So I’m all hands on deck.”

“Anything I can do to help the community and the Franklin Food Bank, I’m all in for it,” Wilson said.

For more information on the Food Bank’s Ambassador Program, click here.



