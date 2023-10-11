FHS Field Hockey Seniors Get Their Night
The Franklin High School field hockey seniors were honored with their Senior Night on October 10.
After their names were called, the girls walked under a long arch of hockey sticks created by their teammates.
Those honored were:
- Captain Olivia Nayak
- Manager Emily Novielli
- Madeleine Vinueza
- Captain Victoria Luck
- Captain Cindy Lam
- Aolani Obi
- Anarghya Baht
- Manager Sarah Moley
- Captain Emma Desai
The team is coached by Head Coach Alicia Kavanaugh and Assistant Coaches Susan Burd and Jacqueline Schumacher.
Here are some scenes from the day: