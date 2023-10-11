FHS Field Hockey Seniors Get Their Night

The Franklin High School field hockey seniors were honored with their Senior Night on October 10.

After their names were called, the girls walked under a long arch of hockey sticks created by their teammates.

Those honored were:

Captain Olivia Nayak

Manager Emily Novielli

Madeleine Vinueza

Captain Victoria Luck

Captain Cindy Lam

Aolani Obi

Anarghya Baht

Manager Sarah Moley

Captain Emma Desai

The team is coached by Head Coach Alicia Kavanaugh and Assistant Coaches Susan Burd and Jacqueline Schumacher.

Here are some scenes from the day:







