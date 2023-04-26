FHS Diamond Sports: Baseball Wins, Softball Falls

YER OUT – Franklin’s Samuele Mattia prepares to put the tag on a Phillipsburg player as he slides into second base during the April 25 game.

Franklin High School’s diamond teams had mixed results on April 25, with the Warrior baseball team winning 5-3 against Phillipsburg, and the Lady Warrior softball team falling 11-6 to Ridge.

In the boys’ game, Senior Eric Pydeski went 3-for-3, scored a run and knocked in an RBI in the winning effort.

Junior Veer Singh went 2-for-3, scored a run and brought in an RBI.

Seniors Myles Castillo and Ryan Prio went 1-for-4 and 1-for-3, respectively, and scored one run each.

Sophomore Jacob Gordon went 0-for-2 with a walk and scored a run.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Phillipsburg put three across the plate in the 4th inning to garb the 3-1 lead.

The Warriors responded with a run in the 5th inning, and then extended their lead with three runs in the 6th inning.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:

A 7-run 5th inning sealed the Lady Warriors’ fate in their game against Ridge.

The first four innings ended with Franklin on top, 4-3.

Franklin could only respond with two runs in the 76th inning.

With the loss, the Lady Warriors fall to 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:







