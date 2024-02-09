FHS Dance Squad, Boys’ Basketball Seniors Honored
It was Senior Night on February 8 for the Franklin High School Dance Squad and Boys’ Basketball Team.
The joint ceremony honoring the seniors was held before the Warriors’ game against Ridge.
The Dance Squad members honored were:
- Natalie Amaro-Davila
- Jelena Cotton
- Jourdan Rennie
- Isaiah Daniels, Manager
- Jada Severino
The basketball players honored were:
- Cameron Brown, Captain
- Eli’sha Brown, Captain
- Jeremy Goris
- Layla jackson, Manager
- Kamsiyochkwu Agbokoba, Manager
- Tion Aeriel, Manager
- Devon Riddick
- Ajani Peck-Wekunda
- Joseph Nwachukwu
- Keith Morris, Jr.
- Landen Miller
- Cesarina Tejada Estevez, Manager
Here are some scenes from the celebration: