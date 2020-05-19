FHS Class Of 2020: Graduation Will Be Virtual, Still Hope For Prom

The Franklin High School Class of 2020’s graduation will look different this year. (File photo.)

Franklin High School’s graduation ceremony will be part virtual, part in-person, Project Graduation is cancelled, but there is hope for the senior prom.

Those are a few of the elements of the end of the school year observances for the FHS Warrior Class of 2020 in the Age of Corona.

Students won’t return to school for the remainder of the year, but some staff have been working to plan how the traditional end-of-year festivities will be conducted.

“Due to restrictions placed on gatherings, a large emphasis will be placed on the virtual potion of the ceremony which will be broadcast in a virtual reality format and will retain as many of the traditional elements, such as speeches, awards and a guest speaker,” district spokeswoman Mary Clark wrote in an email.

“The district is also working with local authorities to develop a plan which will allow our seniors to return to campus to receive their diploma cover, retrieve their Class of 2020 Senior Gift, and take an individual photo in full regalia, all in compliance with current restrictions,” she wrote.

Diplomas will be mailed to the graduating seniors after the commencement ceremony, which is set for June 23, she wrote.

The prohibition on group meetings instituted by Gov. Phil Murphy has necessitated canceling Project Graduation and the senior class trip, she wrote.

Clark said the senior prom, senior yearbook signing and senior kickback day have all been postponed, tentatively to July.

In an May 15 letter to parents, schools Superintendent John Ravally wrote, “Although we realize it is difficult to generate the atmosphere that typically surrounds both of these events, both virtual ceremonies are shaping up nicely and we are hopeful you will enjoy the experience.”



