FHS Boys’ Basketball: Warriors Dominate North Hunterdon, 66-39

The Franklin High School Warriors showed no love to the North Hunterdon Lions on Valentine’s Day, breaking the visiting team’s hearts with a 66-39 drubbing.

The Lions got off to a quick 4-0 lead, but the Warriors soon caught up and took the lead with an 11-0 run, and never looked back.

By the time the buzzer sounded ending the first frame, Franklin had a 23-9 lead.

The Warriors outscored the Lions 14-7 in the second quarter and headed into the locker room holding a comfortable 37-16 lead.

The third quarter was more of the same, with an amped-up Franklin team outscoring North Hunterdon 21-8.

The Lions put up more of a fight in the final frame, outscoring Franklin 17-8.

With the win, Franklin rises to 12-8 overall and 7-5 in the Skyland Conference.

