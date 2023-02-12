FHS Boys’ Basketball: Novielli Powers Warriors To SCT Quarterfinals Over Bernards, 89-64

FROM DOWNTOWN – Senior Jake Novielli, No. 22, sinks one of his 10 three-point shots during the February 10 SCT game against Bernards.

To say Franklin High School’s Jake Novielli was locked-in from the three-point zone during teh Warriors’ February 10 game against Bernards would be an understatement.

The 6″2′ Senior hit sank 10 shots from downtown, scoring a total of 32 points in the Warriors’ 89-64 win in the Somerset County Tournament second-round contest.

The Warriors next face Hillsborough in the tournament quarterfinals, set for February 14 at Hillsborough.

There as a little back-and-forth at the game’s start, but with the score tied at 4, Novielli hit his first three-pointer to give Franklin a 7-4 lead, and the Warriors never looked back.

Franklin took the first quarter 25-14, and repeated that 25-point performance in the second quarter against Bernards’ 19 points, to leave the court at halftime with a comfortable 50-33 lead.

The Mountaineers tried to string some goals at the start of teh third quarter, but Franklin bounced right back, outscoring Bernards 20-12.

The final frame ended with both teams scoring 19 points.

In addition to his 32 points, Novielli had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Three other Warriors also scored in the double-digits.

Senior Cameron Snowden scored 17 points and had seven rebounds, two assists, and block and a steal.

Junior Cam Brown had 12 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Junior Elisha Brown had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists, six blocks and a steal.

Senior Jahlil Williams scored nine points, with eight rebounds, and an assist.

Senior Darnell Marche scored five points and had three rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Warriors’ scoring was rounded out by Seniors Samuele Mattia and Daniel Okafor, who each recorded two points. Mattia also had two rebounds and a steal, while Okafor had three rebounds and a block.

Here are some scenes from the game:





