FHS Basketball: Warriors Score Big Victory Over Union, 62-49

The Franklin High School Warriors basketball team used steals and three-point shots to power their way over the Union High School Farmers on December 27, 62-49.

The Warriors’ big frame was the second. Entering the quarter leading 18-16, Franklin shut down the Farmers, outscoring them 15-8 and leaving the court with a 33-24 lead.

Franklin narrowly outscored Union in the third and fourth quarters, 13-11 and 16-14, respectively.

Warrior Senior Cameron Snowden led all scores with 25 points. He was followed by Senior Jake Novielli with 12 points, half of which were from beyond the arc.

Senior Darnell Marche contributed nine points, Junior Elisha Brown scored seven points, but also had 10 assists, four blocks and seven steals.

Senior Samuele Mattia scored three points, and Juniors Keith Morris and Joseph Nwachukwu scored two points each.

Brown, Snowden and Mattia contributed to the Warriors’ three-point attack with one downtown bucket each.

With the win, the Warriors’ record improved to 2-3 overall, and 0-2 in the Skyland conference.

