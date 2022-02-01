FHS Basketball: Warriors Fall To Linden Tigers, 57-38

The Franklin High School basketball Warriors could not make up for a rough third period as they went down to defeat in their January 31 game against the Linden Tigers.

The two teams were pretty evenly matched during the first half, with Linden edging out the Warriors 12-10 in the first frame and 15-12 in the second, going into the locker room with a 27-22 lead.

The Tigers dominated Franklin in the third period, outscoring the Warriors 14-2, and amassing a 41-24 lead.

The Warriors tried to make a comeback in the final frame, but Linden’s lead was too much to overcome. Linden won that frame, edging out the Warriors 16-14.

Junior Cameron Snowdon led the Warriors with seven points, followed by Sophomore Landon Miller and Junior Peyton Bonds, each of whom scored six points.

Junior Darnell Marche scored four points, while Junior Jake Novielli contributed three points.

Scoring two points each were Seniors Mike Williams and Josh Mingledolph, Sophomore Elisha Brown, and Juniors Jahlil Williams, Samuele Mattia and Daniel Okafor.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the Skyland Conference.

