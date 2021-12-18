Quantcast

FHS Basketball: Lady Warriors Drop Season Opener To Rutgers Prep, 60-34

Added by Bill Bowman on December 18, 2021.
Senior Christina Midgette recorded a double-double December 17 in the Lady Warriors’ losing effort to Rutgers Prep, 60-34.

Midgette finished the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

But 12 turnovers and a hot-shooting Argonauts team – three players finished with double-digit points – was too much for the Warriors as they dropped their home opener.

The lady Warriors were kept to single digits in each of the game’s first three periods.

In the fourth quarter, Franklin outscored Rutgers Prep 15-11.

Junior Alyssa Pecorella scored five points, Junior Keira Clark scored four points, and Sophomore Iyanna Cotton scored three points.

Sophomore Tiffany Pecorella and Freshman Precoius Wheeler each contributed two points to the Lady Warriors’ effort.

Following are some scenes from the game:



