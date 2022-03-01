FHS Basketball: Boys, Girls Dominate Opponents In 1st Round Of NJSIAA North II, Group IV State Tournament

Senior Christina Midgette looks for an open teammate during the Lady Warriors’ February 28 game against JP Stevens.

Both Franklin High School varsity basketball teams cruised to victory February 28 in the opening round of the NJSIAA North II, Group IV state tournament.

The Lady Warriors bested JP Stevens, 64-34, while the Warriors made quick work of Hunterdon Central, 73-46.

The Lady Warriors dominated the entire game, outscoring Stevens 16-7 in the first quarter, 13-11 in the second quarter, 16-6 in the third frame and finishing big in the final frame, 21-10.

With the win, the Lady Warriors meet Hunterdon Central in the quarter-finals on March 2.

Following are some scenes from the girls’ game:

In the boys’ game, the Warriors made it clear from the start that the game was theirs.

The Warriors took the first frame, 18-10, and the second quarter, 19-10, giving them a sizeable lead when the halftime buzzer blared.

The third quarter was more of the same, with the Warriors taking it 24-11. Hunterdon Central managed to win the final quarter, 15-12, but it was too little, too late.

Junior Cameron Snowden led all scorers with 18 points. He was followed by Senior Isaiha Cotten with 17 points and Junior Jake Novielli with 14 points.

Senior Josh Mingledolph scored eight points, Junior Darnell Marche scored five points, Sophomore Elisha Brown scored four points, and Junior Samuele Mattia and Sophomore Cam Brown scored three points each.

Junior Daniel Okafor rounded out the scoring with one point.

With the win, the Warriors meet Newark East Side in the tournament quarter-finals on March 2.