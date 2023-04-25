FHS Baseball: Warriors Top South Brunswick, 7-1

THROWIN’ SMOKE – Junior Anthony Buroughs delivers during his seven innings on the mound for Franklin in their 7-1 win over South Brunswick.

Mike Schiermeyer knocked in three runs and Anthony Buroughs pitched a complete game as the Franklin High School baseball Warriors topped South Brunswick 7-1 on April 24.

Schiermeyer, a Sophomore, went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

In his seven innings on the mound Buroughs, a Junior, walked three, struck out two and gave up six hits.

Senior Eric Pydeski went 2-for-4 and knocked in two runs as well as scoring two runs.

Junior Veer Singh notched an RBI off a bases-loaded walk.

Senior Ryan Piro scored two runs, while Senior Myles Castillo, Sophomore Izaiah Robinson and Senior Sohan Patel each scored one run.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the Skyland conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:







