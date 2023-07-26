Family Of Child Killed On School Bus Creates GoFundMe Campaign

TRAGIC LOSS – The family of 6-year-old Fajr Atiya Williams is asking for the community’s help in meeting funeral and other expenses. (Photo: GoFundMe.)

The family of the 6-year-old disabled girl who was killed July 17 on a Montauk school bus has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and other costs.

Najmah Nash, the child’s mother, created the account on July 21.

Nash’s daughter, Fajr Atiya Williams, strangled to death on the bus as it was transporting her and two other children to Claremont Elementary School for a summer program.

“Hello, my name is Najmah Nash and I lost my 6 year old sweet daughter Fajr due to negligence abruptly,” Nash wrote on the site.

“I am asking anyone that is able to donate whatever they can to help our family with funeral (janaza) arrangements as well as any outstanding medical expenses that have accrued for my Fajr,” she wrote. “My family and I are truly devastated by this and would appreciate anyone that can help.”

The child, who could not walk or speak, was secured in her wheelchair in a special section at the rear of the bus.

Police say that when the bus went over some bumps, Najr slumped in her seat and was choked by the four-point harness holding her in to her wheelchair.

The bus monitor, a 27-year-old New Brunswick woman, was at the front of the bus on her cell phone and wearing ear buds, and did not notice the child in distress, police have said.

The woman, who was released from custody on July 24, faces charges of 2nd Degree Manslaughter and 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, police have said.

The woman faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges.





