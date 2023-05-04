Faith Leaders Gather For ‘National Day Of Prayer’

UNITED IN PRAYER – Members of the township’s faith-based community were joined by community leaders in commemorating the National Day of Prayer at the Municipal Complex.

Members of the township’s faith-based community and others on May 3 gathered at the Veterans’ Memorial Park on DeMott Lane to pray together as part of the National Day of Prayer.

The event, now in its 71st year, is held annually on the first Thursday of May.

Leading the program was Alex Kharazi, president of the Franklin Township Interfaith Coalition.

Representatives of the township’s Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Bahá’í communities attended the event.

Members of the group took turns reading prayers for national, state and local officials and political leaders.

“The whole idea is to pray to pray together for the well-being of our nation’s leaders, the country and peace in the world,” Kharazi said. “The Founders were always in the belief that prayer has a meaning, and as all the faith groups believe in that, prayer is important.”

“It brings peace to heart, some hope for our future and hope for the nation,” he said.

Kharazi said the Council also hopes that residents will pray in their homes.

“We ask people to pray in their homes and have a peaceful heart, because when you have a peaceful heart, you have a peaceful home, when you have a peaceful home, you will have a peaceful neighborhood, and if you have a peaceful neighborhood, you will have a peaceful community and township and nation eventually,” he said. “That’s how it goes.”

Following are some photos from the day:







