Environmental Commission Presents, ‘Electric Vehicles – The Good and the Ugly’

Submitted by the FTEC.

The Franklin Township Environmental Commission invites all residents for engaging presentations prepared in collaboration with the New Jersey Electric Vehicle Association (NJEVA).

Title: Electric Vehicles – The Good and the Ugly

When: Monday, April 29th 2024 at 7 PM

Where: The Council Chamber, 475 Demott Lane.

Cost: FREE (no registration necessary)

All residents are welcome to hear the uncensored truth about EVs. This talk is particularly targeted to those who do not drive electric yet and who are confused about contradicting information in the media.

Our expert speakers will be Ashley Lynn Qua, Policy Lead, NJEVA and Mario Caballero, VP, NJEVA. Ashley Lynn has policy experience working at Gabel Associates, Department of Environmental Protection and Board of Public Utilities. She co-authored most EV policies in the state and is currently working as a Senior Manager at Smart Electric Power Alliance. Mario is actively engaged in his community as Chair of Clinton Green Team and Environmental Commission, among other activities. He works as Head of Manufacturing Cybersecurity at Signify.

Both speakers have lots of experience as electric vehicle drivers.

You will learn about:

Benefits of electric drive

Incentives

Safety

How to overcome EV anxiety

Charging & Road trips

Energy independence

Battery recycling

Free Ride & Drive opportunities

The presentation is part of the Drive Electric Earth Month campaign. To learn more, please visit: https://DriveElectricEarthMonth.org/event?eventid=4309

Your Thoughts

