Empty Bowls Fundraiser Brings Crowd To DoubleTree

BOWLS A’PLENTY – A variety of bowls were available for attendees as part of the admission price to the fundraiser.

Approximately 300 people gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel on Atrium Drive March 10 for the sixth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank.

The attendees were able to sample food from a handful of local restaurants and shop for one-of-a-kind handmade pottery and crafted items.

Bob Cherill, one of the fundraiser’s organizers, said that this year’s turnout was the best in the event’s short history.

“We walked in here with $22,000 raised,” from advance ticket sales, he said. He said that total did not count whatever proceeds were made form the sale of the pottery and other craft items, and people who paid on the day of the event.

The Empty Bowls idea is simple: attendees receive a hand-made pottery bowl with their admission, then visit any number of restaurant stations that were arranged in the ballroom to get a taste of their offerings.

Derek Smith, the Food Bank’s Executive Diorector, said he was “humbled” by the turnout.

“This turnout to me is reflective and representative of the support we always get from this town,” he said. “It doesn’t matter, rain or shine, people come out and support the work that we do. It’s humbling, it’s inspiring, every year this thing continues to grow and to me what makes this year even more special is people are staying.”

“It’s not like people are coming to get some food, pick up some artwork and peace out,” he said. “People are staying which means we’re building community. This is special.”

The Food Bank serves between 90 to 100 families a day in its self-serve market on Churchill Avenue, Smith said.

“But if you look at the entire year with all the programs that we run, we see about 30,000 visits, and that number continues to grow, both because for some, this economy is awesome, but for others, it’s nowhere near awesome, especially when it comes to groceries and rent,” he said.

“The number also continues to grow as we let more people know that we are here to help them,” he said. “We are constantly trying to chip away at the stigma. We want people to feel comfortable and confident that they can come to the Franklin Food Bank, hold their heads high, and get some food.”

Restaurants participating in the event were Masala Bay, Taphouse Twenty/20, Sophie’s Bistro, Uncle Tank’s, Mediterra, BAM Desserts, Samudhra, Dearbon Market, LaBon, Confectionately Yours, Dunkin’, Stop & Shop, Costco, and the DoubleTree.

