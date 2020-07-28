Eight Candidates File For Three Board Of Education Seats

Eight township residents are vying for three available seats on the Board of Education.

That group includes all three incumbents, Michelle Shelton, Nisihita Desai and Michael T. Smith. The incumbents are running for their second terms.

The challengers who filed are:

William Grippo

Thomas R. Palczewski

Parul Patel

Devakumar Villuri

Karen Masters

Of all the challengers, perhaps the best-known is Grippo. A 40-year veteran of the district school system, Grippo also served as a Township Councilman and Deputy Mayor.

Nominating petitions had to be field with the Somerset County Clerk by the end of business on July 27.

The school board election is held on Nov. 3, the same days as the general election.



