Educators Of The Year Honored By School District At Annual Breakfast
Twenty district educators were honored June 1 during the annual Educators of the Year breakfast at the Imperia.
Honored were Teacher of the Year and Educational Services Professional of the year from each of the district’s 10 schools.
“It’s extremely important to recognize the talent, the hard work, the connections, the dedication, the joy, the passion, and it inspires people that aren’t recognized today to do better to get recognized tomorrow,” Board of Education president Nancy LaCorte said at the end of the ceremony.
“It inspired me, hearing the words that that were used about them, they are important words for people to hear,” she said.
“I love … recognizing talent,” she said. “I was also thinking about all of the things these people are doing during the school day and after the school day. They have a family that they go home to, so they have a family that is kind of working for us. People think the day ends at 3, it doesn’t. They have a lot to do, and the family fuels that.”
Schools Superintendent John Ravally, who brought the ceremony with him from his former district, said that the event is important because “recognizing the accomplishments of our teachers hopefully has others emulate their work, and that’s why we do it.”
“These professionals have dedicated much of their time and energy to make sure our students reach their potential,” Ravally said at the beginning of the ceremony.
Speaking to the room filled with teachers, administrators and friends and family, LaCorte said, “Be conscious of your words, words that you say matter. Words that we don’t say enough to people is thank you, I appreciate you, you’re making a difference in our tomorrow, and you’re making a difference in our today.”
“We really truly appreciate everything that you do,” she said. “You’re the front-line people.”
Nick DiMeglio and Wendy Riga from the township PTO Presidents’ Council also addressed the attendees.
“I think everybody here realizes it, but what an amazing group we are among today,” Riga said. “We all collectively understand something … that is so powerful and life-changing, and that is education. We are in a great district for that.”
“Look around the room, make eye contact and give these educators and paraprofessionals of the year a smile of gratitude,” DiMeglio said. “Everyone in this room is an educator, times have been tough the past few years, and your passion, commitment, drive, sacrifices, and love of teaching does not go unnoticed. That kind of commitment can never be repaid.”
During the ceremony, principals of each of the schools introduced the honorees and spoke about why each of the educators was chosen.
Those honored as Educators of the Year were:
Franklin High School
Matthew Young, Teacher
Theresa Kamen, Ed. Services Professional
Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus
Lauren Servedio, Teacher
Deborah Cooke, Ed. Services Professional
Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith Campus
Robin Both, Teacher
Florence Gonzales-Perez, Ed. Services Professional
Claremont Elementary School
Shannon Sorbino, Teacher
Nancy Llanos, Ed. Services Professional
Conerly Road Elementary School
Rania Saba, Teacher
Karen Melhorn, Ed. Services Professional
Elizabeth Avenue Elementary School
Eva Barabas, Teacher
Emily Desai, Ed. Services Professional
Franklin Park School
Ashley Anthal, Teacher
Disha Hinduja, Ed. Services Professional
Hillcrest Elementary School
Melissa Dalere, Teacher
Maddy Michaylin, Ed. Services Professional
MacAfee Road Elementary School
Jean Motard, Teacher
Hema Devanathan, Ed. Services Professional
Pine Grove Manor Elementary School
Edgar Vazquez Molina, Teacher
Patricia Bertelle, Ed. Services Professional
Here are some scenes from the event: