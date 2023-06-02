Educators Of The Year Honored By School District At Annual Breakfast

EDUCATORS OF THE YEAR HONORED – A ballroom at the Imperia was filled with district teachers, administrators, families and friends to take part in the annual ceremony.

Twenty district educators were honored June 1 during the annual Educators of the Year breakfast at the Imperia.

Honored were Teacher of the Year and Educational Services Professional of the year from each of the district’s 10 schools.

“It’s extremely important to recognize the talent, the hard work, the connections, the dedication, the joy, the passion, and it inspires people that aren’t recognized today to do better to get recognized tomorrow,” Board of Education president Nancy LaCorte said at the end of the ceremony.

“It inspired me, hearing the words that that were used about them, they are important words for people to hear,” she said.

“I love … recognizing talent,” she said. “I was also thinking about all of the things these people are doing during the school day and after the school day. They have a family that they go home to, so they have a family that is kind of working for us. People think the day ends at 3, it doesn’t. They have a lot to do, and the family fuels that.”

Schools Superintendent John Ravally, who brought the ceremony with him from his former district, said that the event is important because “recognizing the accomplishments of our teachers hopefully has others emulate their work, and that’s why we do it.”

“These professionals have dedicated much of their time and energy to make sure our students reach their potential,” Ravally said at the beginning of the ceremony.

Speaking to the room filled with teachers, administrators and friends and family, LaCorte said, “Be conscious of your words, words that you say matter. Words that we don’t say enough to people is thank you, I appreciate you, you’re making a difference in our tomorrow, and you’re making a difference in our today.”

“We really truly appreciate everything that you do,” she said. “You’re the front-line people.”

Nick DiMeglio and Wendy Riga from the township PTO Presidents’ Council also addressed the attendees.

“I think everybody here realizes it, but what an amazing group we are among today,” Riga said. “We all collectively understand something … that is so powerful and life-changing, and that is education. We are in a great district for that.”

“Look around the room, make eye contact and give these educators and paraprofessionals of the year a smile of gratitude,” DiMeglio said. “Everyone in this room is an educator, times have been tough the past few years, and your passion, commitment, drive, sacrifices, and love of teaching does not go unnoticed. That kind of commitment can never be repaid.”

During the ceremony, principals of each of the schools introduced the honorees and spoke about why each of the educators was chosen.

Those honored as Educators of the Year were:

Franklin High School

Matthew Young, Teacher

Theresa Kamen, Ed. Services Professional

Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus

Lauren Servedio, Teacher

Deborah Cooke, Ed. Services Professional

Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith Campus

Robin Both, Teacher

Florence Gonzales-Perez, Ed. Services Professional

Claremont Elementary School

Shannon Sorbino, Teacher

Nancy Llanos, Ed. Services Professional

Conerly Road Elementary School

Rania Saba, Teacher

Karen Melhorn, Ed. Services Professional

Elizabeth Avenue Elementary School

Eva Barabas, Teacher

Emily Desai, Ed. Services Professional

Franklin Park School

Ashley Anthal, Teacher

Disha Hinduja, Ed. Services Professional

Hillcrest Elementary School

Melissa Dalere, Teacher

Maddy Michaylin, Ed. Services Professional

MacAfee Road Elementary School

Jean Motard, Teacher

Hema Devanathan, Ed. Services Professional

Pine Grove Manor Elementary School

Edgar Vazquez Molina, Teacher

Patricia Bertelle, Ed. Services Professional

