East Franklin Firehouse, Canal Walk New COVID Vaccination Sites

A volunteer directs a person at the Rutgers Plaza COVID-19 vaccination site. (File photo.)

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held on May 11 at the East Franklin Firehouse and Canal Walk community room.

The join the drive-through vaccination site at Rutgers Plaza, on Easton Avenue, which will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 14.

The vaccine offered at all township sites will be the Johnson & Johnson version, according to a press release from the Somerset County Health Department.

The Canal Walk clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on May 11, at 100 Canal Walk Boulevard, and is open only to Canal Walk residents.

The East Franklin clinic will operate from the firehouse at 121 Pinegrove Avenue from 3-7 p.m., also on May 11, according to the release.

“The pop-up walk-in clinics we’ve been holding over the past few weeks have been very successful, and so we are increasing the number of these clinics while reducing the number of drive-thru dates,” Somerset County Commissioner Douglas Singleterry, liaison to the Department of Health, said in the release. “This allows us to put clinics where people live, work, and play to make it incredibly convenient for everyone who wants to be vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

The pop-up clinics are two of 10 the County is holding during the week of May 10. Others are located in Bound Brook, Bridgewater, North Plainfield, Somerville, and Bernardsville, according to the release.



