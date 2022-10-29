Early Voting Begins In Township

Township registered voters can begin casting their ballots in the November 8 election on October 29, at the Senior/Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

The township location is one of six polling locations in Somerset County that are open for early voting through November 6.

The polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The following information has been furnished by Somerset County:

Only voters who have not requested a mail-in ballot are eligible to vote on a machine in person early or on election day, November 8. Mail-in ballots cannot be returned to in-person polling places, but must be submitted by 8 p.m. on November 8, 2022 via the United States Post Office, at one of the 17 ballot drop boxes (http://soconj.gov/dropbox), or at the Somerset County Board of Elections at 20 Grove Street in Somerville.

If a voter has misplaced, damaged, or not yet received their mail-in ballot, they should call Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter’s office at (908) 231-7013 to request a replacement ballot. In order to have a ballot mailed to a voter, the request must be made prior on November 1. Replacement ballots may be requested in person at the Somerset County Clerk’s office at 20 Grove Street, Somerville until November 7 at 3 p.m. The Clerk’s office is open weekdays until 4 p.m. with extend hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, and will have special election hours Saturdays October 29 and November 5 from 9 a.m. to noon

The following are convenient webpages to learn more about the 2022 General Election:

General Election Guidelines: http://soconj.gov/elec2022

Request a VBM Ballot: http://soconj.gov/requestvbm

Request a Replacement VBM Ballot: http://soconj.gov/replacevbm

Ballot Drop Box Locations: http://soconj.gov/dropbox

Early Voting and Election Day Polling Places: http://soconj.gov/pollingplace

Candidate listing: https://somersetcountyvotes.com/Candidates.html





