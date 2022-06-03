Early Primary Voting Underway

Primary voters can vote early June 3-June 5 at the Senior/Community center, 505 DeMott Lane.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3 and June 4, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 5, according to a press release from the Somerset County Clerk’s office.

Voters can still request a mail-in-ballot at Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter’s office at 20 Grove Street in Somerville until 3 p.m. June 6.

The Clerk’s office will also be open 9 a.m. to noon June 4, according to the release. Mail-in-ballots must be postmarked, placed in one of 17 ballot drop boxes, or presented to the Board of Elections in Somerville by 8 p.m. on June 7.

Eligible voters for the 2022 primary must have been registered on or before May 17, 2022 as a Democrat, Republican, or not affiliated with any party. Unaffiliated voters who choose to vote in a primary will be registered with the Board of Elections as a member of that party. Voters who have requested a mail-in-ballot are ineligible to vote in-person on a machine, and should contact the County Clerk at (908) 231-7013 if they require assistance or a replacement ballot.



