Early Primary Voting Starts May 29

Early voting for the 2024 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections will be available to eligible voters at the Franklin Community Center, 515 DeMott Lane from May 29 through June 2.

The polling location will open at 10 a.m. every day, closing at 8 p.m. through Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Community Center is one of six early voting locations in Somerset County.

Only registered Republicans or Democrats can vote in their respective party’s primary election. Voters who are not registered with any party can declare a party up until election day and cast a ballot with that party.

Only voters who have not requested a mail-in ballot are eligible to vote on a machine in person early or on election day, June 4. Mail-in ballots cannot be returned to in-person polling places, but must be submitted by 8 p.m. on June 4, 2024 via the United States Post Office, at one of the 17 ballot drop boxes (http://soconj.gov/dropbox), or at the Somerset County Board of Elections at 20 Grove Street in Somerville.

If a voter has misplaced, damaged, or not yet received their mail-in ballot, they should call Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter’s office at (908) 231-7013 to request a replacement ballot. New or vote-by-mail replacement ballots may be requested and picked up in person at the Somerset County Clerk’s office at 20 Grove Street, Somerville until Monday, June 3 at 3 p.m.

The Clerk’s office is open weekdays until 4 p.m. and will have special election hours on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon to assist voters in obtaining mail-in-ballots.

The following are convenient webpages to learn more about the 2024 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections:

Election Information: http://soconj.gov/elec2024

Request a Replacement VBM Ballot: http://soconj.gov/replacevbm

Ballot Drop Box Locations: http://soconj.gov/dropbox

Early Voting and Election Day Polling Places: http://soconj.gov/pollingplace

Candidate Listing and Sample Ballots: http://soconj.gov/elec2024





