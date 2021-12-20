Quantcast

Driver Slightly Injured When Car Crashes Into Post Office

The driver of this car was cited for reckless driving after he drove into the front wall of the U.S. Post Office on DeMott Lane.

A 68-year-old man was cited for careless driving December 15 after he crashed his 2010 Honda Pilot into the U.S. Post Office building at 500 DeMott Lane.

Police said Sushil Patel was inattentive when he was driving in the Post Office’s parking lot and pushed the accelerator pedal, propelling his car into the front of the building.

Patel reported a minor injury, but refused treatment, police said.

The building was examined after the accident and determined to be structurally sound.

