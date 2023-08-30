Dolores L. ‘Dee’ (Seckrettar) Pultro, 88; Member Of Somerset Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary

Dolores L. “Dee” (Seckrettar) Pultro, 88, of Somerset, most recently residing in Hamilton, passed away peacefully on August 28, surrounded by family.

Dolores was raised in New Brunswick and was a graduate of New Brunswick High School Class of 1953 and Delaines Beauty School. She served on the Class of 53 reunion committee.

She settled in Somerset where she resided for many years as she raised her family before moving to Hamilton. She was a member of the Somerset Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, South River Moose Lodge #165, and Hamilton Seniors.

She loved crafting, crocheting, bowling, was a word search queen, and was proud to support her grandchildren at their sporting events.

Dolores was predeceased by her parents John and Ann Seckrettar, her loving husband Salvatore Pultro, her son Gary Pultro Sr., her grandson Kevin McCarthy and her brothers Robert and John Seckrettar.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Pultro McCarthy (Charles), daughter-in-law Jeanette Pultro, grandchildren, Gary Pultro Jr. (Jessica), Gregory Pultro (Nicole), Ryan Karaniewsky (Ann), Emily Zdyrski (Chris), Joseph McCarthy (Lauren), Katelyn Johnson (Erik) and many beautiful great grandchildren.

She was strong-willed until the end and will truly be missed by all.





