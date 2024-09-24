Dog Gone No More; Cyrus Is Returned Home

HAPPY REUNION – Abie Bangura (second from left) holds Cyrus, her 8-month-old puppy, who wandered away from home on September 22.

Puppies were made for happy endings.

That was the case recently for township resident Abie Bangura and her family who were happily reunited with Cyrus, their 8-month-old Mini Australian Shepherd.

Bangura was frantic when Cyrus wandered away from their home on September 22.

Initial attempts to find Cyrus were unsuccessful, so Bangura and her family had to worry through the night and most of September 23 about the whereabouts of Cyrus.

In the meantime, township resident James Allen contacted the Franklin Reporter during the afternoon of September 23 to enlist the publication’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was found the day before wandering on Abbott Road by his daughter, Kayla.

Cyrus spent the night with James and Neely, their daughter and their son, Kinsler.

Allen supplied the FR&A with a photo they took, and a post was made to the FR&A Facebook page.

Later that evening, the FR&A was contacted by a member of Bangura’s family, who said that was her dog.

Abie Bangura and her son, Ishmael, traveled to the Allen’s home that evening for the happy reunion with Cyrus.

Abie brought Cyrus’ papers to prove ownership, bu that was hardly necessary. As soon as he saw Abie, Cyrus – who had been somewhat reserved up to that point – bolted over to her, jumped up and licked her face, his tail wagging furiously.

Abie and Ishmael and James and his wife Neely sat down on their couch for an interview and to watch Cyrus play with the Neely’s dog, Grayson, who coincidentally is an Australian Shepherd.

“I want to say thank you to James and Neely for finding my dog,” Abie Bangura said. “I couldn’t sleep. I went to work this morning, I was like, oh my God, what am I going to do without this dog.”

The Franklin Reporter was at the reunion:





