Do You Use Easton Avenue? Somerset County Wants To Hear From You

A potential multi-year improvement project along Easton Avenue from Franklin Boulevard to Worlds Fair Drive has entered its first phase, and officials are looking for public input.

The Local Concept Development Study for the Easton Avenue corridor, conducted by Somerset County, the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority and the state Department of Transportation is designed to investigate options for improving safety along the corridor.

The development study is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025, according to a letter from the Somerset County Engineering Department. The study will determine if the project can progress to the Local Preliminary Engineering, Final Design and Construction phases, according to the letter.

Each of the final three phases is expected to take up to two years to complete, which means the entire project will stretch into the early 2030s.

First phase work “involves field crews performing data collection and field inspection activities on Easton Avenue and adjacent roadways” in the township, according to the letter. Everyone working on the project will have appropriate identification and will present it upon request.

“Community involvement and public outreach is an integral part of the study,” according to the project’s web site. “Throughout the process, local officials, community stakeholders and the public will have an opportunity to participate, provide input, ask questions and submit written comments for consideration.”

A survey has been created for users of Easton Avenue – pedestrians, drivers, cyclists, etc. – and is available online at www.EastonAve.com. Surverys should be completed by November 30.

The work, funded by the Federal Highway Administration, is being conducted by a group of contractors headed by Michael Baker International.

For questions or information, contact Adam Slutsky, Assistant County Engineer, at (908) 231-7024 or eastonAveCorridor@gmail.com.





