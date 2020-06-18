District Devising Plan For Anticipated School Capacity Restrictions In Fall

The school district administration anticipates the state will impose limits on how many people may be in school buildings come September, and is working now to develop a plan.

As part of that work, the district has published an online poll for parents, asking a variety of questions geared to help administrators devise a plan for when schools reopen.

The poll, available here, will be online until June 23.

Although there are no specific guidelines from the state yet on re-entry plans, “based upon the NJ DOE requirements for the prior Remote Learning Plan and existing guidance from health agencies, we believe that the Re-Entry Plan will include provisions for our return to school at less than building capacity; provisions for remote learning; the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the use of physical distancing safeguards,” a note on teh poll to parents reads.

The poll asks questions in seven areas: school schedule, transportation, remote learning, staffing, supplies (PPE), extra-curricular activities and athletics, and counseling resources.

In the school schedule section, parents are given a list of options for when they would prefer their child attend school, including rotating weekly between in-school and remote learning, rotating every two weeks, rotating on letter days and keeping their child at home until a vaccine is developed.

In the transportation section, parents are asked if they would want their child on a bus “as long as the proper distancing is in place,” or whether they would prefer to take them to school themselves.

In teh remote learning section, parents are asked if they would prefer remote learning in tandem with the in-school schedule, or a system that allows teh child to do the work when they can.

In the staffing section, parents are asked, if the school week was split between in-school learning and at-home learning, would they prefer daily contact with their teacher while the teacher is in the school building, or if they’re OK with their child interacting with their teacher only while in school, and a qualified professional at other times.

In the supplies section, parents are asked if they can provide their child with PPE, or if they need the district to do so.

Extra-curricular activities and athletics is being considered in the re-entry plan, according to the poll. Parents are asked if they would allow their child to participate in virtual and in-person extra-curricular activities and athletics, in virtual activities only, or no extracurricular activities or athletics.

In the counseling resources section, parents are asked if they found a need to contact counselors during the past several months.



