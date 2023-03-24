‘Disney’s Descendants: The Musical’ Ready For The Spotlight At FHS

Franklin High School’s Spring musical, “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical,” takes the stage on March 24, 25, 26, 31 and April 1 and 2.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical weaves a magical tale of good versus evil.

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island; living about as far from a Fairy Tale as you can get … until now.

When the four troublemakers – Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – are invited to attend prep school (in the nearby shimmering kingdom of Auradon) by Ben – son of Belle and the Beast and soon-to-be anointed to the throne – alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

The musical is directed by Timothy Walton, with Alize Martinez as Assistant Director, musical direction by Michael Aragones, choreography by Lindsey Della Serra, and technical direction by Anthony Francese.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25 and 31 and April 1, and 2:30 p.m. on March 26 and April 2.

There will be a character meet-and-greet after the March 26 performance.

Tickets, which are $15 for general admission, can be purchased at this link: https://sites.google.com/franklinboe.org/fhsvocalmusic2223/events.

Here are some scenes from the show:





