Discount Furniture Store Coming To Hamilton Street

The township is on track to once again have a discount furniture store.

Levin Management, the leasing and management agent for Hamilton Street Center, 712 Hamilton Street, announced on April 4 that Red Tag Furniture Outlet has committed to a 5,750-square-foot space in that plaza.

Hamilton Street Center is anchored by the Super Tropical Foodmarket.

Red Tag Outlet is owned by All Brands Furniture, which has outlets in South Plainfield, Perth Amboy and Green Brook.

With the addition of the Red Tag Outlet, Hamilton Street Center will be fully occupied, the company said.

“The open-air sector performed well through the first quarter of 2024, with retailers remaining active in the market,” Sidney Singer, LMC vice president of leasing, said in the announcement. “Within our leasing and management portfolio we currently have multiple retail properties with only one or two vacancies remaining, while an increasing number of centers are filling up entirely.”

“Ongoing leasing successes are strengthening tenant mixes with a variety of retail, dining, experiential and service concepts that are benefiting the communities these properties serve,” he said in the announcement.

Other stores in the Hamilton Street Center are the Tattoo Shop, Laundry 716, and 99 Cent Plus.

Franklin for many years was the home of Unclaimed Freight, on Easton Avenue where the current Planet Fitness is located. The location was closed and moved to East Brunswick before the company went out of business.





Your Thoughts

comments