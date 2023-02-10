‘Disciplinary Action’ Led To PSE&G Murder, Police Say

MURDER MOTIVE IS REVEALED – David Curtis, the man who police say killed his former PSE&G supervisor on February 8, died by suicide in this car parked in a Bridgewater commuter lot.

“Disciplinary action” led to the February 8 fatal shooting of a PSE&G supervisor by a man who formerly was his subordinate, authorities said on February 10.

The assailant, David Curtis of Washington, approached Russel Heller around 7 a.m. as Heller was standing next to his car in the Weston Canal Road parking lot and shot him, killing him, police said.

About three hours later, Curtis was found to have died by suicide in his car while it was parked at a Bridgewater commuter lot, adjacent to the TD Bank Ballpark.

Heller, who was a senior distribution supervisor at the facility, had had “prior employment disciplinary actions” with Curtis, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Mr. Curtis was a former employee of PSE&G,” the release said. “The investigation has revealed that the shooting was an isolated incident and Mr. Heller was the intended target.”

Heller was also a Borough Councilman in Milford, located in Hunterdon County.

“The handgun revolver utilized by Mr. Curtis, which was found on his person when he was located deceased by authorities from a self-inflicted gunshot wound was legally registered to him,” according to the release.

The investigation also revealed that the shooting “was not politically connected with (Heller’s) elected office or political affiliation,” according to the release.

The killing is still under investigation. Police as that anyone with information contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



