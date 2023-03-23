Delay In Equipment Delivery Pushes Opening Of New Library Branch

DELAYED OPENING – The Franklin Park branch of the Franklin Township Library is now scheduled to be open by the end of April or beginning of May. (File photo.)

A delay in the delivery of an electrical panel has delayed the opening of the new Franklin Park branch of the Franklin Township Library.

The new branch, located at 64 Clover Place, was supposed to have opened around the middle of April.

But the delay has forced officials to push that opening date to “the end of April, beginning of May,” library Director January Adams told the library’s Board of Trustees at its March 22 meeting.

Still, Adams said, the process of moving from the old branch in the Franklin Towne Center at South Middlebush Road and Route 27 to the new location continues.

“The good news is the book movers came in and moved the books to the new building,” she said.

She said shelving should be moved out of the old space on March 23.

“Everything will be set up except there will be no power and we can’t open,” she said.

Board president Nick Ciampa said that there is some limited power in the new building, being supplied by an extension cord brought in from outside.

Patrons can still use the Franklin Towne Center location to do computer work, print from computers, make copies and read newspapers, she said.

“With the exception of the newspapers, there won’t be anything there to read,” Adams said.

“I guess we just have to stay tuned and wait for the electrical panel to come in,” Adams said. “Once it comes in, we’ll be moving again.”



