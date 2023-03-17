Danielsen Receives Somerset County Dems Nod For Primary Election

State Assemblyman and township resident Joe Danielsen was endorsed by the Somerset County Democratic Committee in the 2023 primary for the Assembly’s 17th District.

Also endorsed were Danielsen’s District 17 running mates, state Sen. Bob Smith and Assemblyman Joe Egan.

Danielsen is running for his fifth full two-year term on the Assembly. He replaced former Assemblyman Upendra Chivukula in 2014 when Chivukula was appointed to the state Board of Public Utilities by then-Gov. Chris Christie.

The County Democrats also picked their primary candidates for Somerset County Commissioner, and Assembly and Senate candidates for the 22nd, 16th, 21st and 23rd Legislative Districts.







