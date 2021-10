State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen will once again honor local military veterans with a breakfast.

Danielsen (D-17) is hosting the 4th Annual Veterans’ Day Breakfast for military veterans from 9-11 a.m. November 5 at the Stage House Tavern, 1719 Amwell Road.

Attendees are asked to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available at the tables, and all Stage House staff will be masked.

RSVP by November 1 to asmdanielsen@njleg.org .