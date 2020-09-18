Danielsen Bill Would Allow Fine For Not Wearing Masks In Stores

A bill that would allow authorities to fine people who did not wear face masks in stores was voted out of a state Assembly committee on September 17.

Township residents and state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) was one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

Under the bill (A-4453), an individual could be fined anywhere from $50 to $500 for entering or remaining in a New Jersey store without properly wearing a mask that covers both their nose and mouth if the store has signage indicating a mask requirement, according to a release about the measure. The bill’s stipulations would remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency and state of emergency declared in Executive Order No. 103.

Mounting evidence from previous and continued research shows the efficacy of wearing a mask in preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the release. The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been quoted as saying he believes the pandemic could be brought under control in a matter of one to two months if “we could get everybody to wear a mask right now.”

“As a community we must commit to certain changes for the safety of all,” Danielsen said about his bill. “This Bill recognizes there will always be some people who knowingly choose to put others at risk. Our job is to protect as many people as we can and this Bill moves in that direction.”

The bill is also sponsored by Assemblyman Ralph Caputo (D-28), and Assemblywomen Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-37), and Annette Quijano (D-20).

The bill now goes before the Speaker of the House for his consideration and decision on whether to post it for a vote before the full Assembly.



