Covid Vaccination Clinic For Kids Aged 5 to 11 Years Set

Added by Bill Bowman on November 9, 2021.
Township students between the ages of 5 and 11 years can receive their Covid-19 vaccinations beginning November 17 at Franklin Middle School — Hamilton Street Campus.

The Somerset County Board of Health is sponsoring the clinic, which is set to be held from 4-7 p.m.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered on December 8.

The school is located at 415 Francis Street.

Registration for the clinic can be found here. Registration will be held until midnight, November 11.

