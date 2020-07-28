Quantcast

County Prosecutors Host Virtual Use Of Force Town Hall

County Prosecutor Offices from Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren counties will hold a joint Use of Force virtual Town Hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 28.

The virtual town hall will include an information session to learn about the current Use-of-Force policy, followed by multiple opportunities to provide feedback, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

This meeting is a chance for all residents to directly provide input to influence changes to the Use-of-Force policy to which all New Jersey law enforcement agencies adhere.

